ARP Americas LP Purchases Shares of 151,181 Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 151,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,000. Electro Scientific Industries makes up about 1.0% of ARP Americas LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,313,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after acquiring an additional 578,032 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,118,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after acquiring an additional 309,800 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Electro Scientific Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,239,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 226,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electro Scientific Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,275,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ESIO opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $30.02.

About Electro Scientific Industries

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control.

