ARP Americas LP Sells 20,200 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

ARP Americas LP reduced its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.40 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

CF opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.81. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 6.55%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

