ArQule, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (ARQL)

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of ArQule in a report released on Thursday, March 7th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for ArQule’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised ArQule from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer set a $7.00 price target on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ArQule currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.15.

Shares of ARQL stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. ArQule has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ArQule by 6.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,019,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ArQule by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,618,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after buying an additional 1,808,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ArQule by 59.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after buying an additional 2,245,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in ArQule by 59.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,991,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after buying an additional 2,245,325 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in ArQule by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,032,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

