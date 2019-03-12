Aspen Group (ASPU) Issues Earnings Results

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 39.39%.

ASPU opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.58.

ASPU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Aspen Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other news, COO Gerard Wendolowski sold 6,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $31,367.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew E. Kaplan acquired 5,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $29,994.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 15,297 shares of company stock valued at $79,017 and sold 15,986 shares valued at $79,557. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 510,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 180,151 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 82,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,563,000. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

