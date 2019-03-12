AstraZeneca (AZN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 4,860 ($63.50) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,236.20 ($81.49).

AZN stock opened at GBX 6,261 ($81.81) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a GBX 146.80 ($1.92) dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $68.40. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

