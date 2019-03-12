ATBCoin (ATB) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $372,211.00 and $4.53 million worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Exrates and TOPBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.03306839 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00013065 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.81 or 0.02506847 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00020536 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00044758 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003303 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

