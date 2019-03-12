Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.3% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,864,000 after buying an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 22,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.08, for a total transaction of $5,784,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis C. Eggebrecht sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.81, for a total value of $521,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,723 shares of company stock worth $20,347,374 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Broadcom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 7th. Charter Equity raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.42.

AVGO stock opened at $269.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $197.46 and a 1 year high of $286.63.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

