Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Has $9.66 Million Stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,120 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Splunk makes up about 5.9% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the software company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $125.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 2.11. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $83.69 and a 1-year high of $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.98.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $205,472.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,558,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 7,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $1,001,351.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,860,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,864 shares of company stock valued at $5,089,579 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

