AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $13,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen W. Wilson sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.96, for a total value of $971,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total transaction of $980,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,245 shares of company stock worth $16,935,400. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AVB opened at $197.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.62. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.40 and a fifty-two week high of $197.76.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $578.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.56 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.33%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $208.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.33.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

