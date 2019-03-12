AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Insider Stephen W. Wilson Sells 4,956 Shares of Stock

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) insider Stephen W. Wilson sold 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.96, for a total value of $971,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:AVB opened at $197.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.62. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $156.40 and a 52 week high of $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $578.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.56 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $208.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BTIG Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,932,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,700,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,732,748,000 after purchasing an additional 385,430 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 953,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,710,000 after purchasing an additional 346,861 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,433,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 705,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,725,000 after purchasing an additional 236,078 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

