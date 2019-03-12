AVIVA PLC/ADR (AVVIY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised AVIVA PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a top pick rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Shares of AVVIY opened at $11.06 on Monday. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.15.

AVIVA PLC/ADR Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles, property, and medical expenses, as well as liabilities, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

