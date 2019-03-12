Aviva PLC Sells 12,051 Shares of J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,051 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in J M Smucker by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,473,000 after buying an additional 421,792 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 25.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 30.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $103.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.32 and a 52 week high of $133.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.59%. J M Smucker’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

In other J M Smucker news, Director Timothy P. Smucker acquired 11,000 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.26 per share, with a total value of $1,080,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 579,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,956,605.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn W. Dindo acquired 500 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,060 over the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

