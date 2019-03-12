Aviva PLC Trims Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at $2,721,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of TTWO opened at $89.80 on Tuesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.17. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/aviva-plc-trims-position-in-take-two-interactive-software-inc-ttwo.html.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.