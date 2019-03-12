AXA Equitable (EQH) vs. Marketing Alliance (MAAL) Critical Survey

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) and Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AXA Equitable and Marketing Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXA Equitable 0 5 8 0 2.62 Marketing Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

AXA Equitable presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.82%. Given AXA Equitable’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AXA Equitable is more favorable than Marketing Alliance.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AXA Equitable and Marketing Alliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXA Equitable N/A N/A N/A $3.89 5.19 Marketing Alliance $31.23 million 0.77 $1.45 million N/A N/A

Marketing Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than AXA Equitable.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.6% of AXA Equitable shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AXA Equitable shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AXA Equitable and Marketing Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXA Equitable N/A N/A N/A Marketing Alliance 4.17% N/A N/A

Dividends

AXA Equitable pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Marketing Alliance pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. AXA Equitable pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

AXA Equitable Company Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related solutions to a range of clients; and distributes its institutional research products and solutions. The Protection Solutions segment provides a range of universal life, indexed universal life, and term life products to help affluent and high net worth individuals, as well as small and medium-sized business owners; and a suite of life, short- and long-term disability, dental, and vision insurance products to small and medium-size businesses. The company was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York. AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AXA S.A.

Marketing Alliance Company Profile

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and Medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Illinois, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joes; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The Marketing Alliance, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

