Axovant Sciences (AXGT) Shares Gap Up to $1.48

Shares of Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.84, but opened at $1.48. Axovant Sciences shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 38343029 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital raised Axovant Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Axovant Sciences in a report on Friday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $219.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). On average, equities analysts predict that Axovant Sciences Ltd will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in the fields of neurology and psychiatry. Its therapeutic focus are Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. It operates through the following geographical sgements: United States, Switzerland, Bermuda, and Other.

