B. Riley Weighs in on Unique Fabricating Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (UFAB)

Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Unique Fabricating in a report issued on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Unique Fabricating’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unique Fabricating from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th.

Shares of UFAB stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. Unique Fabricating has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unique Fabricating by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Unique Fabricating by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Unique Fabricating by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 209,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in Unique Fabricating by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 295,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 124,310 shares during the last quarter.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

