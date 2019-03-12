B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 2,978 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $375,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of SLB opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $75.43.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

