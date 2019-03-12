BAE Systems (BA) Price Target Increased to GBX 590 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 590 ($7.71) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 588 ($7.68) target price (down previously from GBX 634 ($8.28)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of BAE Systems to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of BAE Systems to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 608.58 ($7.95).

LON:BA traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 467.70 ($6.11). 5,490,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.99. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 441.50 ($5.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 680.20 ($8.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.52, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.83%.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

