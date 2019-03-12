Baker Hughes A GE (BHGE) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) in a report issued on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BHGE. TheStreet lowered shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of BHGE stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. Baker Hughes A GE has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes A GE will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William D. Marsh sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $28,951.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,840.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,431,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,653,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,897 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,476,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,009,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467,168 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1,249.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,163,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,814,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965,979 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

