Balchem (BCPC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Get Balchem alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Balchem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

BCPC traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.23. 146,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,416. Balchem has a twelve month low of $73.16 and a twelve month high of $117.79. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Balchem had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.42 million. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Balchem by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 559.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 53,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Balchem (BCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.