Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) to report $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander Brasil’s earnings. Banco Santander Brasil reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banco Santander Brasil.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSBR. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSBR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,515. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. Banco Santander Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Banco Santander Brasil’s previous special dividend of $0.04. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services.

