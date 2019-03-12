Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $106.90 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.64% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $106,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 83.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $343.71 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $284.45 and a 52 week high of $374.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

