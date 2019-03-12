Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 80,552 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,097,601 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $104,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. CIBC lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 21.04%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

