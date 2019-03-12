Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $54.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $63.53.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $701,072,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,528,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,197,000 after acquiring an additional 298,805 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 669.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 141,869 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 48,780 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

