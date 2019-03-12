Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 28,235 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,235 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 124,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after buying an additional 61,259 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 5,702 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $439,168.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,416 shares in the company, valued at $648,200.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Chou sold 6,974 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $563,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,552.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,836 shares of company stock worth $9,498,232 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $77.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $101.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 44.53% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $45.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

