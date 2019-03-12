Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Position in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (ETJ)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETJ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 25,606 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period.

Shares of ETJ stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%.

