Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $5.73 Million Stake in Nike Inc (NKE)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,267 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,698,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Nike by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,698,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,268,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,395,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,186 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Nike by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,349,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,604,517,000 after buying an additional 354,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Nike by 6,517.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,283,152 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 34,749,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $14,810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 284,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,089,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $11,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,687,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,361,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,862,000. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Cowen raised shares of Nike from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Rowe raised shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Nike stock opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $63.21 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

