Bazaarvoice Inc (BV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bazaarvoice in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bazaarvoice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Bazaarvoice from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bazaarvoice and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bazaarvoice to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.97. 364,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,983. Bazaarvoice has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Masterman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $221,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,000 shares of company stock worth $352,720. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bazaarvoice in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Bazaarvoice by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bazaarvoice by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 155,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bazaarvoice in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bazaarvoice by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bazaarvoice Company Profile

Bazaarvoice, Inc offers solutions and services that allow its retailer and brand clients to understand that consumer voice and the role it plays in influencing purchasing decisions, both online and offline. The Company’s solutions collect, curate and display consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, questions and answers, customer stories, and social posts, photos and videos.

