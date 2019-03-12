BBX Capital (BBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 9.98%.

NYSE BBX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.18. 7,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. BBX Capital has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $595.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

