BCE (BCE) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.67

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$59.67 and last traded at C$59.62, with a volume of 722316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.52.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCE. TD Securities raised their target price on BCE from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.23.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 3.72000003520108 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. BCE’s payout ratio is 97.45%.

In other BCE news, Director Michael Cole sold 75,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.78, for a total transaction of C$4,306,763.00.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

