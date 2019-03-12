Bearing Lithium (BRZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.22

Shares of Bearing Lithium Corp (CVE:BRZ) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 33250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40.

About Bearing Lithium (CVE:BRZ)

Bearing Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and potassium, as well as gold deposits. The company's principal project is the Maricunga project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.

