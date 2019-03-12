Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Holdings Raised by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $20,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $249.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.69%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $796,458.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,372 shares in the company, valued at $54,926,321.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $2,839,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,903,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,862,179 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Becton Dickinson and from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Holdings Raised by American International Group Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/becton-dickinson-and-co-bdx-holdings-raised-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.