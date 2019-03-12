Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Midwich Group (MIDW)

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Midwich Group in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Midwich Group from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of MIDW stock traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 587.50 ($7.68). 4,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,562. Midwich Group has a one year low of GBX 295 ($3.85) and a one year high of GBX 669.98 ($8.75).

Midwich Group Company Profile

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

