Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 450 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $177.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $190.49.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

