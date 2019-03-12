Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.88 Million Position in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,060 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelport Worldwide were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travelport Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Travelport Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Travelport Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Travelport Worldwide by 141.6% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Travelport Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Travelport Worldwide from $20.00 to $15.75 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Shares of Travelport Worldwide stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.28. Travelport Worldwide Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $588.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.47 million. Travelport Worldwide had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. Travelport Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelport Worldwide Ltd will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, mobile, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers, such as airlines, hotel chains, and car rental companies with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

