BidaskClub Downgrades Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) to Sell

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $16.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.31 million, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $307.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.38 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 30,439 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 114,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 44,623 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of July 1, 2018, it owned and operated 807 BURGER KING restaurants. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.