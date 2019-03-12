BidaskClub Lowers Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) to Sell

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KLIC. ValuEngine raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, February 4th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 73,317 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,655,000 after purchasing an additional 120,683 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 78,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

