BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.77. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $326.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

In other news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $116,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 544,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,028.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,489,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,244,567.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,175 shares of company stock valued at $215,265. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. It focuses on pharmaceutical products in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

