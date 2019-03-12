Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 77,541 Shares of Gentex Co. (GNTX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,879,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 77,541 shares during the quarter. Gentex makes up approximately 3.3% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Gentex worth $37,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 728.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.46.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $25.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $453.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.41 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $513,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $59,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,513 shares in the company, valued at $447,558.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $632,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/birch-hill-investment-advisors-llc-sells-77541-shares-of-gentex-co-gntx.html.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.