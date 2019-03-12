Bismuth Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00020553 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00072281 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000618 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000126 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000768 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 16,133,748 coins and its circulating supply is 15,284,615 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.