Bitauto (BITA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Bitauto stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.35. Bitauto has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bitauto from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Bitauto in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bitauto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

