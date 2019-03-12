Bitswift Price Reaches $0.10 (BITS)

Bitswift (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. Bitswift has a total market capitalization of $397,274.00 and $1,255.00 worth of Bitswift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitswift token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00002616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitswift has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitswift Token Profile

Bitswift (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitswift’s total supply is 3,884,635 tokens. The official website for Bitswift is bitswift.io. Bitswift’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitswift

Bitswift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitswift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitswift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitswift using one of the exchanges listed above.

