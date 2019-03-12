BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (BKN) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $575,718,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 54,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 33,627 shares in the last quarter. 15.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust alerts:

NYSE BKN opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/blackrock-inv-quality-munic-trust-inc-bkn-shares-bought-by-advisors-asset-management-inc.html.

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.