Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (BSL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BSL traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. 699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,045. Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $18.51.

In related news, insider Robert Zable purchased 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $49,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gordon Mckemie purchased 7,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $110,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund

There is no company description available for Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund.

