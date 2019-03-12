BlueCoin (BLU) Price Hits $0.0003

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. BlueCoin has a total market capitalization of $157,116.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlueCoin has traded down 49.7% against the US dollar. One BlueCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.02343502 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010715 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000524 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00002377 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 181.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00002234 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Invacio (INV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000768 BTC.

BlueCoin Profile

BLU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2015. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueCoin’s official website is www.bluecoin.io.

Buying and Selling BlueCoin

BlueCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

