BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BlueLinx worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 7,846.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BXC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,583. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.37, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other BlueLinx news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. acquired 105,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,152,636.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising exterior roofing, insulation, engineered wood, vinyl, metal, moulding, spruce, and cedar products.

