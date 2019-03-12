Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Stake Boosted by JOYN Advisors Inc.

JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,572,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,577,000 after purchasing an additional 102,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.38.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $267,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $133.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $107.84 and a one year high of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

