Bowhead (AHT) Price Hits $0.0244 on Top Exchanges

Bowhead (CURRENCY:AHT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Bowhead has a total market capitalization of $194,990.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bowhead was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bowhead has traded flat against the dollar. One Bowhead token can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.30 or 0.03426141 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00109741 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Bowhead

Bowhead is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Bowhead’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 tokens. Bowhead’s official Twitter account is @Ahooleeman and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bowhead is bowheadhealth.com.

Buying and Selling Bowhead

Bowhead can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bowhead directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bowhead should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bowhead using one of the exchanges listed above.

