BP plc (BP) Stake Lifted by Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,026,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,700 shares during the quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $38,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BP by 31.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,203,070 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $977,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,444 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BP by 31.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,921,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $549,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BP by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,320,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after purchasing an additional 179,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,015,386 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $303,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BP by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,775,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $294,862,000 after purchasing an additional 422,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $42.47. 1,049,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,064. BP plc has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $141.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. BP had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $75.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. BP’s payout ratio is 64.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Raymond James raised BP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.74.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

