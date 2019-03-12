Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

BHR stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $383.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

